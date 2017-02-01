Snow coming to Halifax could make for messy commute, parking ban put into place

With Halifax expecting to be hit with five to seven centimetres of snow late Wednesday afternoon, the city is bringing the winter parking ban into effect.

An overnight parking ban will be enforced from 1 to 6 a.m. on Thursday, in order to allow crews to clear snow from streets and sidewalks, a release from HRM stated on Wednesday morning.

During the hours set out by the ban, vehicles must be off the streets, and should not be obstructing the sidewalk. Officers will be issuing tickets to those who don’t comply with the ban, the city said in a news release

In preparation for the snow, crews started de-icing with salt and liquid brine on Tuesday, and will begin plowing later on Wednesday.