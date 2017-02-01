NSTU president: Nova Scotia universities 'attacking' educators' rights with lawsuit

The teachers’ union is now reviewing its contracts with the universities that filed recent legal action against them, and say the move is “attacking” educator’s rights.

On Wednesday, the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) said in a release the presidents of Acadia, Saint Francis Xavier, Mount Saint Vincent, Université Sainte Anne, and Cape Breton universities are attacking their members’ “collective rights by suing the NSTU over legal job action.”

Earlier this week, the group of schools filed two items in the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia claiming the NSTU is violating a section of the Education Act by not allowing student teachers in the classroom during work-to-rule, as well as asking for an injunction to bring them back to their practicums.

“Teachers are taking a stand to improve working conditions for teachers, both today and in the future. Meanwhile these university presidents are attacking the labour rights of all Nova Scotians,” NSTU president Liette Doucet said in a release.

“Given the attitudes of these university presidents, it should be no surprise that students are paying the second highest tuition in Canada and teachers are earning less than the national average when they enter the workforce.”

Doucet said the NSTU is “currently reviewing” any contracts it has with the five universities involved in the lawsuit.