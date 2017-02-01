Work-to-rule woes: Sackville dress shop owner concerned about impact of job action on proms

Now that Nova Scotia’s teachers have returned to work-to-rule, many parents and students are wondering about the future of events like trips and proms.

Tracey Simms owns Alyssa’s Classic Formals in Lower Sackville and sells many prom dresses. She suspects the job action by teachers is also having an impact on business. Until mid-December, her numbers were up 30 per cent over last year.

“Then from the middle of December until the middle of January they dropped 10 per cent,” Simms said.

“You have to ask yourself why was there such an increase and then a sudden drop? You start looking at the dates and that’s essentially when the work-to-rule came into play.”

Simms said mothers and daughters from across the province frequent her shop to purchase their prom dresses. The work-to-rule job action is on many minds.

“The sort of general consensus is if the school is not doing anything, the parents are taking it upon themselves that they’re going to make something happen for the individual schools,” she said.

“Some of the schools already had their venues booked and already had everything kind of pre-planned, so those schools are just going to go ahead and do what they were going to do.”

Last week, when work-to-rule was lifted, business was booming.

“Typically it is anyway because it (was also) exam week and girls have a little bit more free time,” Simms said.

“Now that exam week is over and January is over, my intention is to go back and see where the numbers are falling, just to see if we’ve pulled back up that 10 per cent. I strongly suspect we probably have, but who knows what will happen going forward.”

Teachers have twice rejected contract agreements recommended by their union’s executive and voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike.

They vote on the latest agreement Feb. 8.

Halifax Regional School Board spokesman Doug Hadley said decisions on events like school trips and proms will have to be made by individual schools.

“School trips, proms, all of those are very important activities that schools I know are thinking about,” Hadley said.