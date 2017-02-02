Five things to do in Halifax this weekend: gymnastics, crepes and Handel

Elite Canada Gymnastics Competition: The country’s top talent, including former Olympians, will be in Halifax for this national competition on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Halifax’s Ellie Black won’t be competing due to an ankle injury, but will be onsite for the event. Daily tickets can be purchased at the door for $15 (13+), $10 for youth three to 12, and free to children two and under. www.gymns.ca for more information and an event schedule.

Groundhog Day Screening: Groundhog Shubenacadie Sam did not see his shadow on Thursday. But even if we don’t get an early spring, make the most of winter with a cinema screening of the 1993 classic Groundhog Day with Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell. Cineplex Cinemas Park Lane is showing the film on Friday at 5:15 p.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Celebrate Candlemas (la Chandeleur): Celebrate this traditional event in a family friendly atmosphere Saturday afternoon with live music and a feast of crepes. The event runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 5527 Cogswell St. in Halifax. Tickets are $5 for children, $10 for members of Alliance Francaise Halifax (AFH)or Oui FM, and $15 for non-members. Call 902-455-4411 for reservations or book online, http://www.afhalifax.ca.

Don’t Tell Mother: This is the last weekend of the Dartmouth Players production of Monk Ferris’s play. Cinnamon Schmidt’s life is turned upside down when she’s the only witness to a bank robbery. Described as a farce full of adventure, romance and mistaken identity, the final two shows run Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., 33 Crichton Ave. in Dartmouth. Tickets at www.dartmouthplayers.ns.ca.