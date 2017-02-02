Former Cape Breton University president calls on government to end 'divisiveness,' resolve teacher dispute

A former Cape Breton University president is weighing in on the legal battle between post-secondary schools and the teachers’ union by calling on the government to end "divisiveness."

David Wheeler, CBU president until his dismissal last December, said he feels the universities were acting in students' interests when they filed two items in the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia claiming the Nova Scotia Teachers Union violated the Education Act by keeping student teachers out of the classroom during work-to-rule -- but the NSTU has also been simply protecting its members.

“In the end I think it comes back to the government. If they can’t get that ongoing dispute resolved satisfactorily, then people will continue to suffer,” Wheeler said.

Earlier this week Acadia, Saint Francis Xavier, Mount Saint Vincent, Université Sainte Anne, and Cape Breton universities asked for the court ruling on whether the NSTU is violating the Act, as well as an injunction to bring student teachers back into practicums.

The NSTU has said the move attacks their collective rights as they are in a legal strike position, and will continue to carry out work-to-rule until their ratification vote next Wednesday on the tentative agreement.

“The important thing is to end the divisiveness, and to ensure that students can finish their studies and teachers can back to teaching, and this has dragged on for rather too long,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler wouldn’t comment on whether he would have taken part in the legal action if he was still president, and said his dismissal by CBU’s board following contentious contract talks with the school’s faculty association was “a totally separate issue."

“My own philosophy, which has been pretty consistent over the years, is that people need to get together to resolve their differences,” he said.