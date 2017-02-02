Halifax Mooseheads fall in overtime to Acadie-Bathurst Titan after third-period surge

A late surge led by Nico Hischier got the Halifax Mooseheads to overtime, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.

Antoine Morand was the extra time hero for the Acadie-Bathurst Titan as they won 4-3 after seeing a 3-1 lead vanish in the final six minutes of the game at Scotiabank Centre.

Hischier scored his 34th goal of the year to make it a one-goal game before setting up Frédéric Aubé’s game-tying goal with less than a minute to go in the third period. Hischier returned to the Mooseheads this week after stealing the spotlight at the CHL/NHL Top Prospects game where he had a goal and two assists en route to being named player of the game for Team Orr.

“We started slow in the first period, we didn’t really play well,” said centre Otto Somppi. “I think we had enough scoring chances to win that game.”

Somppi picked up an assist, extending his point streak to seven points in five games. It was also his first game wearing a letter on the front of his sweater as he was named an alternate captain for Mooseheads home games for the rest of the season.

Keigan Goetz was named the captain, although he missed his third straight game with a lower body injury. The team had been without a captain since Taylor Ford was traded to the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies on Jan. 5.

“My role is to really be the father out on the ice and make sure all my guys feel comfortable when stepping on the ice, but also I have to intimidate the other team,” said 20-year-old Goetz, who leads the team in penalty minutes with 102.

Hischier was named alternate captain while the other two alternates will switch up – Somppi and Max Fortier for home games and 20-year-olds Jake Coughler and Frédéric Aubé on the road.

“For Nico, he’s a guy that really shows it. He leads the team. When we need a goal, he’s the guy who’ll go out first,” said Goetz.

Titan goalie Reilly Pickard made a number of highlight saves, 34 in total, as he picked up the win in his hometown. His counterpart, Blade Mann-Dixon, stopped 25 of 29 shots for the Mooseheads.

Acadie-Bathurst attack was led by Daniil Miromanov, who scored a power-play goal in the first period and added an assist.

Centre Raphaël Lavoie served the third game of a seven-game suspension for elbowing.