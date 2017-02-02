Halifax police trying to locate missing woman last seen at airport
Cassie Elizabeth MacDonald of Queensville hasn’t been seen since Jan. 27.
Police in Halifax are trying to locate a missing woman.
In a release issued by Halifax RCMP on Thursday, the force says 27-year-old Cassie Elizabeth MacDonald of Queensville hasn’t been seen since Jan. 27 at about 4 p.m. at Halifax Stanfield International Airport.
“She was expected to return to Queensville, Cape Breton on February 1 and was reported missing today,” the release stated.
She is described as white, five-foot-six with a slim build and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing glasses, black leggings, dark boots, a black pea coats and was carrying a small brown style duffle bag.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers
