No charges for Halifax police officer accused of roughing up suspect

No charges have been laid against a Halifax Regional Police officer accused of using excessive force during an arrest last year.

A 46-year-old man filed a complaint against the officer, saying that he hit him on both sides of the head multiple times. The officer in question, a man, was responding to complaints of loud music being played at an address on North Street in Halifax on June 3, 2016.

The complaint was passed on to the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) after it was alleged that the arrested man was found to have a punctured ear drum and possible jawbone fracture stemming from the incident.

According to a release by the SIRT, the man only had injuries on the right side of his head, and evidence from other officers didn’t indicate any use of excessive force by the officer.