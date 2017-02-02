Man charged with attempted murder in 2016 Clayton Park apartment shooting

A Cole Harbour man is facing charges of attempted murder in relation to a Clayton Park shooting last year where a man was seriously injured.

At about 2 a.m. on March 6, Halifax Regional Police received a call from a 60-year-old man who said he’d been shot inside his apartment at 680 Parkland Dr.

At the time, police said when they arrived with paramedics they found the man suffering from a “gunshot wound to the upper torso.”

The man was treated at the scene and taken to hospital with injuries that were believed to be life-threatening.

The area was searched for suspects by police, but no one was found. Police said the matter was not considered random.

According to a release, police said the victim died on July 8, 2016, but on Jan. 13 of this year the medical examiner determined that the death was not a result of the injuries sustained from the shooting, and is not considered suspicious.

At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, 19-year-old Terrance Treshon Brooks of Cole Harbour turned himself in to police headquarters on Gottingen Street, and was arrested without incident.

Brooks was held in custody overnight and is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Thursday to face charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, discharging a weapon, and other weapons related charges.