Stolen truck found engulfed in flames behind Halifax-area arena
No one was inside the Ford Escape and there have been no arrests.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police are investigating after a stolen vehicle was found engulfed in flames behind a Halifax-area arena.
Halifax Regional Police say around 12:15 a.m. Thursday they found an empty Ford Escape on fire behind the LeBrun Centre in Bedford.
Halifax regional fire put out the blaze, and police determined the vehicle had been stolen from an address in Bedford on Feb. 1.
There have been no arrests and the investigation is continuing.
Most Popular
-
Deal gone wrong: Nova Scotia court to decide how to split $100K grand prize
-
'Don’t ever let anyone stop you:' Halifax woman uses pageant as platform to speak out on bullying, abuse
-
Trump gave a Black History Month speech about the persecution of Donald Trump
-
Man, woman killed after head-on crash on Nova Scotia's Highway 103