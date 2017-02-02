News / Halifax

Stolen truck found engulfed in flames behind Halifax-area arena

No one was inside the Ford Escape and there have been no arrests.

Metro file photo

Police are investigating after a stolen vehicle was found engulfed in flames behind a Halifax-area arena.

Halifax Regional Police say around 12:15 a.m. Thursday they found an empty Ford Escape on fire behind the LeBrun Centre in Bedford.

Halifax regional fire put out the blaze, and police determined the vehicle had been stolen from an address in Bedford on Feb. 1.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is continuing.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular