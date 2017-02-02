Nova Scotia teachers can now supervise trips planned before work-to-rule began: union

School trips organized before the start of work-to-rule are going ahead, the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) said Thursday.

According to a release, the union’s provincial executive made a number of changes to work-to-rule (WTR) directives earlier in the day “to better meet the educational needs of students and teachers.”

Teachers can now supervise out of province trips organized before the start of WTR that have signed contracts involving money, a release said.

All Co-op and O2 courses and programs can proceed as normal during instructional hours, the NSTU said.

Also, now administrators, guidance counsellors and registrars can use PowerSchool to support course changes, transfers, and to register students for this year.

“These changes were time sensitive and needed to be evaluated prior to next week’s vote,” NSTU president Liette Doucet said in the release.