Man, woman killed after head-on crash on Nova Scotia's Highway 103
Victims were in same car, driver of other vehicle suffered unknown injuries.
Two people are dead and another person is injured after a collision between two vehicles on Thursday morning.
Halifax District RCMP said it's investigating after two vehicles traveling in opposite directions collided head-on on Highway 103 near Ingramport, an hour west of Halifax, around 9 a.m.
According to an RCMP release, a man and a woman traveling in a SUV died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, which police say was commercial, was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
The section of highway will remain closed for several hours while the accident is being investigated, according to the release.
Traffic is currently being re-routed onto Highway 3 from exits 5A and 6.
