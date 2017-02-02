News / Halifax

Lottery ticket worth more than $200,000 still unclaimed in Halifax

The draw date for the ticket sold in Halifax was Feb. 5, 2016 meaning the one-year deadline to cash in is days away.

A LOTTO MAX ticket sold in Halifax last year is worth more than $200,000.

Metro file

A LOTTO MAX ticket sold in Halifax last year is worth more than $200,000.

Time is running out for the holder of a LOTTO MAX ticket sold in Halifax – worth more than $200,000 – to come forward.

The draw date was Feb. 5, 2016 and the one-year deadline to cash in is days away. The total prize is $209,183.

"Prizes on jackpot games must be claimed within 12 months of the draw date," a release from Atlantic Lottery Corporation stated on Thursday. "To check winning numbers, visit any retail location where lottery product is sold or check them on alc.ca."

The winning numbers are 06-07-08-09-17-23-30, with a bonus number 18. The ticket had six matching numbers, plus the bonus number.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular