Lottery ticket worth more than $200,000 still unclaimed in Halifax
The draw date for the ticket sold in Halifax was Feb. 5, 2016 meaning the one-year deadline to cash in is days away.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Time is running out for the holder of a LOTTO MAX ticket sold in Halifax – worth more than $200,000 – to come forward.
The draw date was Feb. 5, 2016 and the one-year deadline to cash in is days away. The total prize is $209,183.
"Prizes on jackpot games must be claimed within 12 months of the draw date," a release from Atlantic Lottery Corporation stated on Thursday. "To check winning numbers, visit any retail location where lottery product is sold or check them on alc.ca."
The winning numbers are 06-07-08-09-17-23-30, with a bonus number 18. The ticket had six matching numbers, plus the bonus number.
Most Popular
-
'Don’t ever let anyone stop you:' Halifax woman uses pageant as platform to speak out on bullying, abuse
-
Deal gone wrong: Nova Scotia court to decide how to split $100K grand prize
-
Man, woman killed after head-on crash on Nova Scotia's Highway 103
-
'Worst call yet': Trump's tense chat with Australian PM strains strong alliance