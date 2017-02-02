Lottery ticket worth more than $200,000 still unclaimed in Halifax

Time is running out for the holder of a LOTTO MAX ticket sold in Halifax – worth more than $200,000 – to come forward.

The draw date was Feb. 5, 2016 and the one-year deadline to cash in is days away. The total prize is $209,183.

"Prizes on jackpot games must be claimed within 12 months of the draw date," a release from Atlantic Lottery Corporation stated on Thursday. "To check winning numbers, visit any retail location where lottery product is sold or check them on alc.ca."