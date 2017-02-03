Free public Wi-Fi finally coming to Halifax pending council approval

Pending a rubber stamp from regional council, free public Wi-Fi will soon be online in Halifax.

Nearly three years after council originally approved the idea, a staff report before it on Tuesday recommends awarding a five-year contract for free public Wi-Fi in Halifax to Bell Aliant for $2.6 million.

The staff report says negotiations with Bell are “substantially complete” and staff has directed the company to implement public Wi-Fi “on a site-by-site basis beginning with the Waterfront and Grand Parade sites" to ensure it's online by this summer -- in time for "upcoming events including Canada 150 celebrations and the Tall Ships visit to Halifax."

Much of the Halifax Waterfront has had public Wi-Fi since 2009, and so does part of the Dartmouth Waterfront near the ferry terminal. The municipality’s original tender called for installation of Wi-Fi along the entirety of both waterfronts at a minimum.

A map in the staff report shows public Wi-Fi along both waterfronts, at Grand Parade, the Halifax North Memorial Public Library and the Halifax Central Library.