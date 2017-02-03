Free public Wi-Fi finally coming to Halifax pending council approval
Nearly three years after originally approving the idea, staff recommend council award a contract for free public Wi-Fi in Halifax starting this summer.
Nearly three years after council originally approved the idea, a staff report before it on Tuesday recommends awarding a five-year contract for free public Wi-Fi in Halifax to Bell Aliant for $2.6 million.
The staff report says negotiations with Bell are “substantially complete” and staff has directed the company to implement public Wi-Fi “on a site-by-site basis beginning with the Waterfront and Grand Parade sites" to ensure it's online by this summer -- in time for "upcoming events including Canada 150 celebrations and the Tall Ships visit to Halifax."
Much of the Halifax Waterfront has had public Wi-Fi since 2009, and so does part of the Dartmouth Waterfront near the ferry terminal. The municipality’s original tender called for installation of Wi-Fi along the entirety of both waterfronts at a minimum.
A map in the staff report shows public Wi-Fi along both waterfronts, at Grand Parade, the Halifax North Memorial Public Library and the Halifax Central Library.
Though more companies originally submitted bids, Bell Aliant was up against only IBM Solutions for final evaluation. Bell’s bid of $2,631,665 came in more than $1 million cheaper than IBM’s, and Bell scored higher in service access and use, service capability, and service security.