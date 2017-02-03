Halifax Heroes: A man creating change through dance, action and dedication

Hasmeet Singh Chandok has helped raise close to $300,000 for charities and humanitarian causes, sits on a United Nations committee for interfaith harmony, co-founded the internationally known Maritime Bhangra Group, and started the first Sikh student association in Atlantic Canada.

But despite those and many other accomplishments, he’s humble and reluctant to be in the spotlight.

“If you go to my room you’ll see it has posters all over the wall that say that this needs to be done, there is this cause, there are these people that need help,” Chandok said.

“I meet on average 10 new people every day and I get to listen to personal stories about how I can make a difference to the community that I’m living in.”

Chandok has made it a mission to do just that.

He came to Halifax from India in 2013 to study at Dalhousie University. Late last year he was thrust into the international spotlight after his Maritime Bhangra dance group created two viral videos.

One featured a joyous dance on the rocks at Peggy’s Cove. The second, a Bhangra dance with snow shovels, was an international hit that now has more than 15 million views.

The snow shovel video has raised awareness and more than $5,000 for ALS.

“When people share that video they’re not just sharing a dance. They are sharing a collective responsibility of being a part of society…Now 15 million people know about ALS,” he said.

The funds raised through the video will help purchase wheelchairs. But Chandok didn’t stop there. He sent personal handwritten letters to each of the 142 ALS patients in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick promising he’d continue to raise money for the cause.

“A sad fact is ALS doesn’t get any funding from the government so that was one reason we are coming up with more initiatives for them,” he said.

Salman Sajid, vice president executive of the Dalhousie International Student Association, said he nominated Chandok as a Halifax Hero for his ongoing activism and humanitarianism.

“I think through his immensely diverse body of work, Hasmeet as an individual and as a team member with various groups that he has worked with including the Maritime Bhangra Group, has managed to cause an extremely positive impact on lives of many,” Sajid said.

“Through the MBG initiative many of the individuals from the Sikh community in Halifax proudly carry their identity, and most importantly by raising funds and spreading awareness for causes and asking for pledges, his efforts have touched and impacted lives for better.”

In 2015 Chandok was awarded best teaching assistant of the year at Dalhousie’s faculty of computer science and was also given the faculty’s Citizenship Award in recognition of his community building efforts.

Last year he received Dalhousie’s Board of Governor’s Award in recognition of his work with the computer science faculty and international students in addition to his community service and activism.

Chandok said he derives much of his inspiration from his father, who was a social worker and his hero. His father died in 2012, and Chandok vividly remembers the hundreds of people unknown to his family who approached them after his death.

They talked about how his father had paid for school fees, given furniture away, and countless other selfless acts he’d kept under wraps.

“Every time he would get a big award…we had a big bag at home and he would say to my mom just put everything in that one big bag and close it and put it in the corner,” Chandok recalled.

“He’d say ‘I don’t want to see any of my awards. I always want to see that there is a lot of work to be done.’ I’m sure he would see what I’m doing in the same way and I so I do the same practice.”

