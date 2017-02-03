Woman, teen charged after sawed-off shotgun and cocaine found in Dartmouth residence

Halifax police have charged a woman and teenager from Dartmouth with multiple firearm charges and one drug charge following a weapons call Thursday.

Officers arrived at a residence in the 100 block of Lakecrest Drive at 11:36 a.m., and after searching the residence, found a sawed-off shotgun and cocaine.

Cheyenne Taylor Lauzon, 21, and the 17-year-old male were both charged with a variety of weapons charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

Both are also charged with possession of cocaine.