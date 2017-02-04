Canadian law students research ways to challenge the Safe Third Country Agreement

If you think refugees are getting the short end of the stick in the United States, you’re not the only one.

As a response to the travel bans recently imposed under President Donald Trump, law students from all 22 of Canada’s accredited law schools joined together on Saturday to gather information that could be used to challenge the Safe Third Country Agreement.

It’s a degree of cooperation and unity that students from Dalhousie’s Schulich School of Law said rarely happens among law schools in Canada. Law students from McGill started the ‘research-a-thon’ initiative, reaching out to other law schools across the country on Feb 1, 2017.

“There are different legal questions for each school to look at,” said Barton Soroka, President of the Dalhousie Law Students’ Society, who asked the question Dalhousie was assigned be kept confidential. “We’ll then hand [the research] into the people at McGill, who will then pass it on to whoever ends up needing it for their legal actions going forward.”

The Safe Third Country Agreement between the United States and Canada requires that an asylum seeker must request refugee protection in the first safe country they arrive in.



“It all turns on our systems being equivalent and having no reason to believe otherwise,” said Constance Macintosh, an associate professor of law who was assisting students with their research.

Macintosh says the recent executive order by Donald Trump that temporarily banned travel from several countries in the Middle East and suspended the U.S. refugee program puts that equal status into question.

Thiago Buchert, a Dalhousie law student who was born in the United States, says the agreement should have never been signed in the first place.

“The problem is that the US immigration system does things that we would never accept in Canada and that was before what Donald Trump did,” he said referring to the executive order which was temporarily suspended by a federal judge on Friday.

Students at Dalhousie worked throughout the day on shifts, with 15 being there at any one time. Many of the students worked on their laptops with Soroka mentioning that a digital world has made this kind of group work possible.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the work we’re doing now will go on to help as lawyers litigate this issue,” Soroka said. “There is a version of America the act works really well with, but I don’t know if we have it right now.”

Many of the students that Metro spoke with called the research-a-thon a good start to what might be a long presidential term.