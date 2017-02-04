Man airlifted to Halifax hospital after vehicle collision causes his truck to catch fire

A 28-year-old man was airlifted to Halifax after a collision near Aylesford left a truck on fire and the man with serious injuries.

Kings District RCMP and members of the Aylesford Fire Department responded to the scene of a truck on fire on Aylesford Road at around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday.

They soon located the driver of the truck, who had been ejected from the vehicle. RCMP determined that truck had been involved in a collision prior to catching on fire.

The road was closed while RCMP examined the scene but it has now reopened.