Man airlifted to Halifax hospital after vehicle collision causes his truck to catch fire
Kings District RCMP and members of the Aylesford Fire Department responded to the scene of a truck on fire on Aylesford Road at around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A 28-year-old man was airlifted to Halifax after a collision near Aylesford left a truck on fire and the man with serious injuries.
Kings District RCMP and members of the Aylesford Fire Department responded to the scene of a truck on fire on Aylesford Road at around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday.
They soon located the driver of the truck, who had been ejected from the vehicle. RCMP determined that truck had been involved in a collision prior to catching on fire.
The road was closed while RCMP examined the scene but it has now reopened.
Kings District RCMP are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to contact them at 902 679-5555 or contact Crime Stoppers.
Most Popular
-
'Standing on guard:' Hundreds circle Halifax mosque to support Muslim faith in wake of Quebec attack
-
-
Sixteen-year-old charged with assaulting three people in Dartmouth
-
The mysterious case of the eternally parked Vancouver police car (updated)