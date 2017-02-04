RCMP investigate assault at an unlicensed daycare in Enfield

Reports of a child being assaulted at an unlicensed daycare in Enfield have led to an RCMP investigation and resulted in charges against a 55-year-old woman

The investigation began after the East Hants District RCMP received the complaint on Jan. 31.

The woman was then arrested and charged with assault on Feb. 3 before being released on conditions. She is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on March 13.

The RCMP would like to advice parents that if they have concerns or information about the incident, to contact the East Hants RCMP at 902 883 7077.