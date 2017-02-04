Sixteen-year-old charged with assaulting three people in Dartmouth

A dispute left three people injured and a teenager arrested on multiple charges in Dartmouth on Friday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Halifax regional police were called to a disturbance in the 0-100 block of Primrose Street in Dartmouth. They found three people who claimed to have been assaulted and sprayed with a sensory irritant by a young man.

With the assistance of a K9 unit, police located a male who matched the description provided by the victims before fleeing from police.

The 16-year-old from Dartmouth was later found in the rear of a building Pincecrest Drive and was arrested for assault with a weapon, obstruction, resisting arrest and possession of dangerous weapons.