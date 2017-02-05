Community calls on province to replace 'contaminated' Eastern Shore District High

No water supply, asbestos, and sewage issues are just some of the concerns community members have about the aging Eastern Shore District High, and are calling for the “contaminated” building to be replaced.

A group of residents, the Community Campus Vision Association (CCVA), are fighting for the replacement of the 1965 school, and have assembled piles of documents in recent years from both the province and municipality that outline a laundry list of issues affecting the roughly 450 students and faculty.

“The feeling in the community … is that because of the problems ... you’re letting people continue to work in a facility that is not actually safe,” Jerry Mosher, resident and CCVA member, said in an interview.

Mosher said a main issue and huge waste of public funds has been that since 1992, students and staff have been drinking and using water trucked in every day that goes into their water tank.

That costs more than $50,000 a year, Mosher said, which adds up to at least $3 million over the last couple of decades, and due to two oil spills back in the early 90s near the school they haven’t been able to drill a well or find another water source despite multiple studies.

“You’ve had people living in a contaminated building,” he said.

Jean McKenna, CCVA chair, said $50,000 was set aside this year for a school water study, but she recently met with operations staff who said they’ve done many in the past, and have tried everything - another would be “useless, because there’s no water there.”

McKenna said they were able to get the details through freedom of information requests, which included a 2015 asbestos evaluation that showed 60 to 70 per cent asbestos in samples of pipe parging, as well as many floor tiles.

While asbestos can stay inert and safe at first, McKenna said the report stated “over time the tiles can wear down, obviously, and release it.”

Sewage disposal is also an issue, Mosher said, since the treatment plant shared with the local hospital and Birches Nursing Home next door “periodically malfunctions” and pollutes Petpeswick Inlet.

Major ventilation and pneumatic (heat and lighting) replacements were suggested in a facility analysis in 2006, McKenna said, which stated “less than 10 per cent” of the required ventilation volume was being moved, and of that there was “practically no fresh air.”

Although the province has put recent work into ESDH like a new gym floor, slightly opening the lobby, updating half of the parking lot, and putting $492,000 into a ventilation project this year, McKenna said those are only “Bandaid” solutions with the latter leading to a new problem.

The gymnasium is currently closed because of a noise issue, McKenna said, but was unsure whether the issue originated from the gym, or the roof as the new ventilation goes in - either way, they are now evaluating the sound-proofing panels..

“The list goes on, and on, and on,” McKenna said.

The issues at ESDH far outweigh those at J.L.Ilsley when it comes to possible replacement, McKenna said; but added that she wouldn’t take away the 2017-18 capital funding approved to begin replacing J.L. but simply add ESDH to the list.

Although the area shows declining enrollment in the Halifax Regional School Board’s (HRSB) Long Range Outlook, both McKenna and Mosher pointed to three upcoming developments - like the 600-home Seven Lakes project - that weren’t considered.

“There’s always another school, another school … it never seems to be our turn, and we say ‘look, it’s time,’” McKenna said.

MLA replacement promise not delivered: community

An Eastern Shore resident said he was surprised to see a Spryfield school replacement on the province’s capital budget after being told their school would be on the list.

Jerry Mosher said for the past few months MLA Kevin Murphy assured him and others that Eastern Shore District High (ESDH) would be replaced, possibly in a new building with Gaetz Brook Jr. High - but then it was announced J.L.Ilsley would be instead according to the 2017-18 budget.

Now, Mosher said they’ve been told the Liberals will announce in December 2017 that ESDH will get a replacement, but he said doesn’t trust they won’t keep “kicking it down the street.”

“If you’re going to basically push it off yet again, after verbally saying you’ve talked to the premier and the minister of education and everyone’s on board … to me that’s avoidance,” Mosher said.

“This needs to become something that gets necessary attention, and there’s too many times that the public as a whole is complacent.”