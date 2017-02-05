Weather statement issued for Halifax with snow, ice pellets in forecast

A special weather statement has been issued for the Halifax region with a mid-week storm on the horizon.

Environment Canada said in a statement Sunday night that a low pressure system will bring snow, ice pellets and freezing rain to the province on Tuesday.

On Wednesday the forecast is calling for showers as temperatures rise and precipitation tapers off during the day.

“There is still some uncertainty on the storm track and the public is advised to monitor future forecasts for updated information,” the statement read.