Halifax Mooseheads trounce Moncton Wildcats in road win

The Halifax Mooseheads added to the Moncton Wildcats’ woes, handing the rebuilding team their 17th straight loss.

A five-goal first period gave the Herd an early lead as they rolled to a 7-2 win at the Moncton Coliseum on Sunday.

“The big thing that was important for us was keeping the momentum going,” said head coach André Tourigny.

Centre Ben Higgins continued his dominance against the Wildcats when he opened the scoring 25 seconds into the game. He finished the afternoon with a pair of goals. The rookie has now scored six of his 12 goals against Moncton.

“He can be tough to play against because of his explosive speed. Today he had his two goals, a breakaway and created a chance on the PK,” Tourigny said.

Linemates Nico Hischier and Max Fortier dominated with five-points each. Hischier added to his point streak with two goals and three assists, bringing his total to 18 points in eight games. Fortier is now second in QMJHL scoring with 78 points after netting the eventual game-winning goal and adding four assists.

Otto Somppi and Walter Flower had a goal each while Blade Mann-Dixon made 28 saves on 30 shots.