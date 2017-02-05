Halifax rat recommendation a 'good idea' says pest control expert

A local pest control expert says a rat recommendation in front of Halifax regional council this week is a “good idea,” but there are other things the municipality could be doing to control its rodent population.

At a meeting of the Halifax and West Community Council last month, municipal staff brought forward some ideas for tackling the municipality’s growing and increasingly visible rat population – attributed to last year’s mild winter and the recent construction boom.

The committee is now recommending that council on Tuesday direct staff to amend an administrative order to require developers to “include rodent control in the form of pre-baiting” for 10 to 14 days before demolition or major construction.

“I think it’s definitely a good idea because anything that could potentially be displaced is going to hopefully be controlled before it gets to that point,” Brian Betts, branch manager at Lawrencetown-based Ace Pest Control said in an interview.

“Of course it’s a bit self-serving for me to say that because it’s going to benefit our industry, but I do think it’s a good idea overall, especially if you’ve got a building that’s been sitting vacant for any length of time.”

Betts said some “more community aware” developers are already doing this, and there’s a real benefit to neighbouring homes and businesses.

He also thinks the municipality should crack down on the way people store garbage – one of his rodent control “pet peeves.”

“You see a lot of overflowing bins behind food service areas and that sort of thing. I think better control of that would go as far as other things would,” he said.

Betts said rats could never be eradicated from Halifax, but some proactive measures would go a long way.

“If you exclude them from food or you exclude them from hiding places, then you’re eliminating potential breeding sites, feeding sites, that sort of thing,” he said.