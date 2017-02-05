Public support remains strong despite continuing work-to-rule: Nova Scotia teacher

One Nova Scotia teacher said she feels support for them is not dwindling as work-to-rule job action enters a third month.

Standing at the Grand Parade on Sunday at a rally organized by the group Nova Scotia Parents for Teachers, Sara Francis, a substitute teacher, said it’s important that they keep pushing for change.

“I think we’re at the point right now where (parents and students) can see (we've) done this much, and it’s just let’s keep going until we get the changes that we’re hoping for, like don’t stop now, we’ve come this far,” Francis said.

A crowd of around 50 people, some holding signs, were at the rally to show support for the 9,300 teachers currently involved in work to rule job action.

Ivy Shaw, a grandmother of eight, some who are in schools affected by work to rule, said it was important for her to show support for both teachers and parents.

“I’m sure people are discouraged by what’s going on, and I wish that the government would negotiate more fairly with the teachers, understand the issues better,” Shaw said. “They don’t understand what’s going on in the classroom.”

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union has been trying to hammer out a deal with the province since last year, and will hold a ratification vote on a third tentative agreement on Wednesday.

The union has been engaged in work to rule for all but a week since early December, after a second contract agreement was rejected late last year.

It's believed another contract rejection could be coming again this week.



David Zinck, a teacher at Dartmouth High School, said he has disappointed by the way the government has approached negotiations to this point.

“This government is not interested in negotiations and never has been interested in negotiation,” Zinck said. “So I’m really sorry for all Nova Scotians for how much of their time has been wasted by this government’s complete inability to negotiate.”

He added that despite the negotiation process going on for so long, it’s a sign of changes to come.

“The exciting part about this is, this is about change,” Zinck said.