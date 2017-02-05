More snow forecast for Halifax, overnight parking ban put into place
It will mark the second time in the past week the municipality has put ban into effect.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
With more snow expected to fall on the Halifax region Sunday evening, the city will be enforcing the overnight winter parking ban.
The ban will be in place from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday in order to allow crews to clear the five centimetres of snow that are expected to fall tonight. Rain is also expected along the coast.
In a release, the city said crews started de-icing yesterday, and will be on standby tonight if weather conditions change.
Officers will be issuing tickets to vehicles that obstruct the sidewalk, or that are parked on the street during the hours of the ban.