Dartmouth Ramada to close this week, reopen this summer as Delta Hotels by Marriott

The Burnside hotel currently known as the Park Place Ramada will be shut down this week and reopened this summer as the region’s first Delta Hotels by Marriott.

The owner of the hotel, the Armour Group, announced in a news release on Monday it will be renovating the aging hotel off the Circumferential Highway “back to its studs” after closing it this week. The hotel will reopen as the 180-room Delta Hotels by Marriott – Dartmouth this summer.

The news release says the hotel will house the “largest meeting and facility rental location in Dartmouth” and “the design for the new hotel incorporates a sense of place that reflects the history of Dartmouth and its place as the ‘city of lakes.’”

That design isn’t quite complete, but the release says it will include a “feature bar and eatery.”