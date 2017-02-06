Halifax doctor's dream of becoming an astronaut could take flight

A Halifax doctor’s dreams of becoming an astronaut could soon take flight.

Kevin Spencer is participating in the Canadian Space Agency’s astronaut recruitment program and has passed the first round of evaluations.

The agency launched the fourth astronaut recruitment campaign in June 2016 with the application deadline set for Aug. 15. There are now just 72 people in the running. Two qualified astronauts will be selected from the final candidates.

The selected astronaut candidates will start training at NASA in August 2017.

Spencer, a full-time emergency department physician at the Dartmouth General Hospital and a mechanical engineer, also has academic appointments as an assistant professor of emergency medicine and director of simulation education at Dalhousie University.

Additionally, he has a biotechnology start-up company.

Spencer took time to answer some questions for Transcontinental Media about his life and his aspirations.

Q: I see you have an interesting educational background with both a medical doctor and engineering degree. Can you tell me how you ended up pursuing an education in both fields?

A: Engineering and medicine are excellent complementing fields, and having an engineering foundation has been very helpful for me with my practice as an emergency department physician. I actually grew up in an engineering family, with my father and two uncles as engineers. I enjoyed technical pursuits starting in childhood, and I have always liked the challenge of fixing just about anything. It seemed natural to pursue engineering after high school. On completion of Mechanical Engineering in 2000, I ended up achieving an outstanding job with a fibre-optics start-up company in California. A combination of circumstances and events, including a telecommunications industry decline, an interest in biomedical engineering, and a trip to Nepal, ultimately lead me to pursue medicine, and I returned to Dalhousie for this.

Q: Is becoming an astronaut something you ever gave much thought to before this?

A: I did apply during the 2009 recruitment campaign, which ultimately produced Canada’s two current Astronauts, David Saint-Jacques and Jeremy Hansen. At that time, I was just finishing medical school. Prior to completing medical school, I honestly didn’t see this as a viable career option and as such didn’t seriously consider it. Having said that, I do think my interests and experiences have always aligned with this type of career.

A: I love to learn, explore, teach, and innovate. I want to be a good role model for my children, family, and friends. I seek out and embrace varied projects and complete them at the highest level possible, whether it be repairing a Volkswagen van, teaching a medical simulation lab, or running a seamless resuscitation in the emergency department. I value physical fitness and a healthy, active lifestyle.

Q: What would you hope to accomplish as an astronaut?