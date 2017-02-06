Halifax police won't be marching in pride parade
Halifax police will increase their participation in the rest of the festival through other events, but won't be taking part in the main event.
However, HRP will increase its participation in the rest of the festival through other events, and will continue to provide traffic duty and security at the festival. Current events being discussed include a community barbecue and a public lecture.
The decision came after several months of discussion with Halifax Pride, HRP chief Jean-Michel Blais said in a release Monday.
“We feel that stepping away temporarily from the parade will best support the LGBT2Q+ community by helping to allow for meaningful discussion of this divisive issue,” Blais said.