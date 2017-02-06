Halifax yoga studio offering free classes for tampon donations

Tampons in exchange for a workout? That’s what one Halifax yoga studio is offering its customers.

During the month of February, Rio Pilates & Yoga Studio is handing out passes for free classes to customers who bring in a donation of a box of tampons.

Connie McInnes, the owner of the studio, said her and her staff regularly discuss challenges facing the local community, and how they can help.

“Building community has always been a focus of the studio,” McInnes said.

This month, the studio, which is located on Charles Street, is hoping to help by donating tampons to various shelters in Halifax.

“One of the issues is that (tampons are) essential, especially for women obviously, but they’re sort of a luxury item in terms of price point, so it’s not always accessible for people that live on assisted living,” McInnes said.

All the donations received will be divided up between local homeless shelters, she added.

According to McInnes, they are asking people to only donate tampons with cardboard applicators, instead of plastic, as they’re better for the environment.

“I think people are always really keen to get involved in … these initiatives because a lot of the times, you know, we’re so busy, we often forget the social responsibility that we sort of have,” McInnes said.