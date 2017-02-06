Nova Scotia police officer under investigation over alleged domestic assault
Few details are being provided, but Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team says it's looking into a possible incident involving an RCMP officer.
An investigation has begun into a possible domestic assault being committed by a member of the RCMP in Nova Scotia.
In a release issued Monday, the province’s Serious Incident Response Team said RCMP staff reported a conversation that had taken place between themselves and a female civilian employee on Feb. 3.
“As a result of the disclosure, and in accordance with the Police Act, SiRT was contacted shortly after the incident came to light by the RCMP and has started an investigation into the incident,” a release stated.
No other details have been provided, including where the RCMP officer being investigatied works at.