Nova Scotia police officer under investigation over alleged domestic assault

An investigation has begun into a possible domestic assault being committed by a member of the RCMP in Nova Scotia.

In a release issued Monday, the province’s Serious Incident Response Team said RCMP staff reported a conversation that had taken place between themselves and a female civilian employee on Feb. 3.

“As a result of the disclosure, and in accordance with the Police Act, SiRT was contacted shortly after the incident came to light by the RCMP and has started an investigation into the incident,” a release stated.