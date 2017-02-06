Nova Scotia RCMP seize loaded handgun, drugs in traffic stop

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged two people from Quebec after a vehicle stop resulted in the seizure of a loaded handgun and drugs.

In a media release, Nova Scotia RCMP said the incident occurred on Saturday around 10 a.m. after an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction.

The SUV was stopped for driving erratically on Highway 105 in Baddeck Bay. The driver and passenger were arrested for possession of 18.5 pounds of marijuana in addition to small quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine.

They were also in possession of a loaded 9 mm handgun.

Maxime Brodeur, 35, and Stéphanie Renaud, 37, both of Québec, have been charged with:

• Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose (two counts)

• Careless Use of a Firearm

• Carrying a Concealed Weapon

• Possession of a Firearm Knowing Possession is Unauthorized

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

• Possession of a Restricted Weapon with Ammunition

• Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)

• Trafficking a Controlled Substance

Both were held in custody were scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court Monday.