Out-of-control snowplow slams into home in Nova Scotia

A snowplow struck the corner of a home in the Sydney area on Monday morning, causing extensive damage.

The incident occurred just before 8 a.m. on a busy Whitney Pier street when the plow is believed to have lost control as it was coming off Breton Street and merging with Victoria Road.

The stop sign at the end of Breton Street was on the ground as police investigated the incident and large tire tracks were running over it and the nearby sidewalk.

The large snow moving vehicle looks like it made its way from Breton Street to 963 Victoria Road and clipped the corner of the two storey building with its blade.

The home owner did not wish to speak to media.

Someone who identified themselves as a relative of one of the people who live inside the home said the impact point of the plow at the corner of the house damaged a spare room.

Though there is extensive damage inside, no one was thought to be hurt.

