Welcome to the Sunroom: Central Library opens art exhibit space in cafe

Patrons enjoying the view from the fifth floor of the Halifax Central Library will soon be able to gaze upon another kind of scenery.

The library is renaming the café space on the fifth floor the Sunroom, and is looking to feature artwork from new and established local artists on the walls of the space.

Åsa Kachan, the chief librarian and CEO, said the hope is to inspire people to think differently about their community.

“Excellent art is not unlike excellent literature, it gives you a lens on things that come through somebody else’s eyes, and can really broaden your own view of your community and yourself,” Kachan said.

According to Kachan, a library donor suggesting naming the space the Sunroom.

“The front end (of the fifth floor) has often been referred to as ‘Halifax’s living room,’ and the back end was never known by any specific name,” Kachan explained.

“As Time Goes By,” the first installation to be hosted in the space, features six paintings from artist Shelley Mitchell. The paintings feature a variety of local landmarks, from the Dartmouth smokestacks to the Citadel Clock Tower.

“The paintings in this exhibition are my way of capturing the integration of the historic and contemporary elements of this city through which we move,” Mitchell wrote in an artist statement posted near the paintings.

According to Kachan, the art installations will be on display for six to eight weeks. Those interested in having their work featured can apply, and a selection committee made up of representatives from the Halifax Regional Municipality and the local art community will decide on which work to showcase.

“I think this will just continue to draw people to the space,” Kachan said. “At the library, we like to provide people with a rich variety of experiences and opportunities to learn and to reflect and to know their community better, so this fits very nicely into that objective.”