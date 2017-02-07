Council approves expansion of Halifax Transit low income bus pass program

The municipality is making it easier for low income Haligonians to take transit, but still not easy enough, say some councillors.

Regional council passed a motion at its Tuesday meeting substantially expanding Halifax Transit’s low income transit pass pilot project, which gives those who qualify the ability to purchase a half price transit pass, worth $39.

The project started in September 2016 and was only supposed to last six months, but people who are already part of the program will no be able to buy passes up till the end of June.

The pilot is now an annual project, and will be available to 1,000 people this year, double last year’s limit.

The municipality also removed a significant barrier for people applying for the pass: the required annual household income of less than $33,000 no longer includes roommates.

“I’ve spoken to the people who’ve used this bus pass and it’s made a huge difference in their life,” Coun. Tony Mancini said on Tuesday.

Other councillors felt the municipality could do better.

“This is a great start, but it still makes the transit pass $450, which many of my residents can’t afford,” said Coun. Russell Walker.

He says his hope is to get the price down to the same as a student pass – about $160 for the school year.