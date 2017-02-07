Halifax council takes the bait, passes rat recommendation for city

Rats of Halifax, beware.

Halifax regional council passed a motion at its meeting on Tuesday aimed at curtailing the municipality’s population of the rodents. Halifax Regional Municipality will now require developers to bait buildings for 10 to 14 days before demolishing them to make way for new ones.

But for many councillors, that’s not enough.

Coun. Tim Outhit supported the motion, but said he’s been getting more calls lately about rats, and asked whether Halifax Water was still culling rats by baiting sewers.

Coun. Russell Walker had an answer.

“To my knowledge the Halifax Water commission doesn’t bait anywhere,” he said. “They stopped the practice two years ago.”

Walker said he didn’t support the motion at community council because it didn’t go far enough.

“To me, until we actually bait the sewers, we’re not going to fix this problem,” he said.

Coun. Richard Zurawski agreed.

“I’d like to see why Halifax Water stopped its baiting since we didn’t cease to be a port city,” he said.

Zurawski asked for a study or survey on the rat issue looking at what other cities have done.

HRM chief administrative officer Jacques Dubé agreed to produce a report on Halifax Water’s baiting and best practices in rat control.