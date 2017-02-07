Halifax council to consider extending, doubling low-income bus pass program

Halifax is looking at doubling its low-income transit pass program and making it a permanent fixture in the city.

Members of council will debate the possibility of prolonging the pilot project and replacing it with a yearly, low-income bus pass program.

The pilot was started last summer and provides low-income residents with half-price monthly Halifax Transit passes.

It was offered to the first 500 applicants when it launched, but staff are recommending doubling that if council agrees to make it an annual program.

A staff report says the change would cost the city approximately $160,000 in lost revenue.