Wi wait any longer? Public access coming to downtown Halifax, Dartmouth after close vote

It’s not perfect, but it’s the best we can do for now.

That was a majority of Halifax regional councillors’ reasoning for approving a five-year, $2.6 million contract with Bell Aliant for public Wi-Fi in parts of downtown Halifax and Dartmouth. Councillors debated the motion for two hours, and it was a close vote – 9-8 in favour.

The Wi-Fi will be online in July or August of this year, covering the Halifax and Dartmouth waterfronts, the properties of the North Memorial Library and the Halifax Central Library and Grand Parade.

“In our efforts to bring forward something, this is our best,” HRM chief financial officer Amanda Whitewood told council.

In her presentation to council, Whitewood and two other municipal staffers said the service can be expanded from there, but they don’t know how much that will cost. They also said the municipality will be able to advertise on the landing page, or splash page, where users log onto the network, but they don’t know how much revenue – if any – that will generate.

“In the presentation, unfortunately, I heard a lot of ‘might’s:’ ‘we might be able to expand this for some unknown future cost,’ ‘we might be able to gain advertising revenue,’ ‘we might have partners,’ but we don’t have any definites in here,” said Coun. Sam Austin.

Austin argued the “glory days” of Wi-Fi had passed us by, and “now everyone has a smartphone in their pocket.”

Coun. Matt Whitman echoed that, saying he was “underwhelmed” by the proposal and that Fredericton had public Wi-Fi in 2003.

Coun. Lisa Blackburn agreed Halifax is late to the party, but argued that meant council couldn’t hold off any longer.

“Kids, we’re so far behind we think we’re first,” she said. “I don’t know if we can wait on this.”

Mayor Mike Savage said he shared councillors’ “vexation” over the price and coverage of the proposal, but he, too wanted to move forward.

“The best time to do something may be six years ago. The second best is now,” he said.