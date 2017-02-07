More snow coming for Halifax as overnight parking ban put in place

As the Halifax region prepares to be hit with some messy winter weather, including snow, freezing rain and ice pellets, the municipality is one again enforcing the overnight winter parking ban.

The ban will be in effect from 1 to 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to a release from the city, officers will be issuing tickets to vehicles that are parked on the street, or that are obstructing the sidewalk during the hours of the ban.

Vehicles that are parked in a way that interferes with snow clearing can also be towed, the city said.