Man found dead inside burning building in Nova Scotia
Police are investigating after building catches fire in the Sydney region.
Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating a fatal fire at a building on Robert Street late Monday evening.
Police were called to the Whitney Pier street at about 9 p.m. after a report of a structure fire.
Cape Breton Regional Fire Services firefighters were already on scene and had located a deceased male inside the building.
The deceased has been sent for autopsy. Police and the Fire Marshall remain on scene today for further investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-563-5151 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.