Man pleads guilty to damaging Pride crosswalk in Nova Scotia

A 24-year-old Thorburn man pleaded guilty on Monday in Pictou provincial court to committing mischief by damaging the gay pride crosswalk in New Glasgow.

Dylan Robert Horton also pleaded guilty to a charge of having an alcohol concentration exceeding 80 milligrams in 100 millilitres of blood while operating a vehicle on or about Nov. 11, 2016. Two other charges were withdrawn.

Police said at the time officers had observed an ATV driving dangerously, going the wrong way down one-way streets. The crosswalk was covered in skid marks and was later repainted.

Horton will appear in court for sentencing on March 27.