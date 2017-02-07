Man pleads guilty to damaging Pride crosswalk in Nova Scotia
The rainbow crosswalk was damaged last November by a man on an ATV
A 24-year-old Thorburn man pleaded guilty on Monday in Pictou provincial court to committing mischief by damaging the gay pride crosswalk in New Glasgow.
Dylan Robert Horton also pleaded guilty to a charge of having an alcohol concentration exceeding 80 milligrams in 100 millilitres of blood while operating a vehicle on or about Nov. 11, 2016. Two other charges were withdrawn.
Police said at the time officers had observed an ATV driving dangerously, going the wrong way down one-way streets. The crosswalk was covered in skid marks and was later repainted.
Horton will appear in court for sentencing on March 27.