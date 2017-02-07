Nova Scotia couple $1 million richer after lottery win

A Nova Scotia couple is $1 million richer after winning a Lotto 6/49 draw last month.

In a media release, Atlantic Lottery said Calvin Hayman and Sheri Campbell of Trenton won the guaranteed prize from the Jan. 25 draw.

The couple aren’t regular ticket buyers. Hayman knew his numbers didn’t match the winning combination for the main jackpot so he wasn’t expecting anything when he went to check the ticket.

The clerk scanned it once, then again. Hayman waited anxiously. “Her face got really red and finally she said, ‘You’re a millionaire!’. It was the longest drive home I’ve ever had,” he said.

Returning home, he tried to share the good news with Campbell.

"He was shaking from head to toe and kept holding the ticket up, but I got what he meant," Campbell said with a chuckle.

While Hayman doesn't have a wish list, he admits to being a fan of the rare French car, the Citroën DS21. He knows there is one in Belgium, but won't say if a trip is in the works.

Ireland is another place on his bucket list.

“If I was really going to celebrate it would be at Fitzgerald’s Pub in Avoca, Ireland. You never know,” he said.

Campbell doesn’t have any immediate wants. She plans to let it sink in.