One-woman show I, Claudia, opens at Neptune Theatre

I, Claudia, the latest show being put on by Neptune Theatre, premieres on the Scotiabank Stage Tuesday night.

The play centres on a main character of the same name, a not-quite 13-year-old girl struggling with her parents’ divorce, puberty and not having friends at school.

It features three other influential figures in her life: her grandfather, a janitor at her school, and her father’s new girlfriend.

Lucy Hill, who plays all the characters in the show, said she was drawn in by the chance to play four vastly different figures. Hill wears a different half-face mask for each character, which also intrigued her, she said.

“(It) enables me as an artist to be really bold with each character and to dive far into each one and to be physically transformed, so that was sort of the initial draw for me,” Hill said.

Director Ann-Marie Kerr said the masks help to give a deeper insight into the characters, and the play itself.

“It’s like we wear masks in our lives to hide things and on stage, it’s like they reveal more,” Kerr said.

As for Hill, she said she is looking forward to sharing the emotions of the characters in the play with audiences in Halifax.

“I want people to come and … just go on the journey with the four characters, and to laugh when they want to laugh, and be loud, and react and cry if it makes them cry,” she said.