Police investigate the discovery of man's body in burning home in Cape Breton
A
A
Share via Email
SYDNEY, N.S. — A man's body has been discovered inside a burning building in Sydney, N.S.
Police say they were called to a home on Robert Street at about 9 p.m. Monday.
Cape Breton Regional Fire Services were on the scene of a structure fire and found the man inside.
Police say an autopsy is being done and they are working with the fire marshal in their investigation.
They are asking anyone with information to contact them.