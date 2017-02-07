Let's talk about this: Salt-N-Pepa, other 90’s acts coming to Halifax

Get ready to break out your dance moves, Halifax.

The I Love the 90’s Tour is making a few stops in the Maritimes this year after more than 110 shows across North America in 2016.

The all-ages event includes a lineup of iconic 90’s artists, including Salt-N-Pepa (of hits like Push It, Shoop, Let's Talk About Sex), Rob Base, All 4 One, Color Me Badd, Biz Markie, Young MC, and C+C Music Factory featuring Freedom Williams.

Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre will host the show on May 24, called an “arena-sized dance party” by Entertainment Weekly. The tour also stops in Sydney, N.S. on May 26 and Moncton on May 27.

Tickets for the Maritime leg of the tour go on sale this Friday at 9 a.m., and start at $62.75.