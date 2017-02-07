Winter weather could delay teachers' vote into Thursday: NSTU

A mixed bag of winter weather will likely delay the final results on the latest Nova Scotia teacher’s contract.

Although the ratification vote for Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) members is set for Wednesday, the forecasted snow and ice pellets overnight Tuesday was expected to close schools in at least some parts of the province.

Angela Murray, spokeswoman for the NSTU, said the electronic polls open at 6 a.m. Wednesday for those teachers who have regular school. However, voting with be extended into Thursday for those members whose school boards cancel class due to snow.

“We won’t have results (Wednesday),” Murray said.

In the case all schools are open and the weather doesn’t turn out to be too bad, Murray said all voting will happen Wednesday - but “more than likely” they will need until Thursday to make sure all the votes come in.

The NSTU has been trying to hammer out a deal with the province since last year, and this is the third tentative agreement the union has recommended teachers accept.

Teachers have been engaged in work-to-rule job action for all but a week since early December, after a second contract agreement was rejected late last year.