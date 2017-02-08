Booming 'burbs: Halifax West's population jump has councillor looking for more services

A 10.3 per cent population jump in Halifax West over the past five years has Bedford Coun. Tim Outhit making the case for more services in his district.

“It is a designated growth area, and of course it’s a wonderful place to live. But I think this also provides evidence to what I’ve been saying about the tremendous increase in traffic, the tremendous need for new facilities and infrastructure,” he said.

“Now I have the data to support this that says we are the fastest growing, and that we cannot be closing facilities and that we need to figure out how we’re going to move people.”

The 10.3 per cent population increase in Halifax West since 2011 was included in new Statistics Canada census data released on Wednesday.

In contrast, the population of what Statistics Canada refers to as the census metropolitan area of Halifax increased by just 3.3 per cent.

That puts the Halifax region’s growth rate below the national rate of 5.0 per cent, but above the provincial rate of 0.2 per cent.

The growth in Halifax West is partly attributable to the booming Bedford West community. Outhit has long been vocal about how continued growth in his district needs to be accompanied by more infrastructure, services, and better transit.

“If we want people to live in this area and we want people to grow our tax base, then what are we gonna do to accommodate it?,” Outhit asked.

“I view this somewhat as a vindication of what I’ve been saying.”

When asked about Halifax’s 3.3 per cent growth being under the national average of 5.0 per cent, Mayor Mike Savage said growth has actually been “accelerated” in the last two years.

He added he’s confident the region will meet its targeted growth rates if the trend continues.

“You don’t have to go to the conference board or Stats Canada, you just have to walk up and down Barrington Street or Argyle to see the growth in the downtown in the last few years,” Savage said.

“You see it in other parts as well. There are parts of Dartmouth that have grown, areas like Fall River and Exit 5 Tantallon.”

When asked specifically about the need for more services, facilities, transit and infrastructure in the Bedford area in light of its significant population growth, Savage agreed.

He also went a step further and said it helps make the case for commuter rail.