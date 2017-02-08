Dartmouth man wanted by police for human trafficking after violent attack

A Dartmouth man is wanted by Ontario police for more than a dozen serious charges including human trafficking and sexual assault.

In a release by Peel Police in Brampton, Ont., the force says it has issued an arrest warrant for Kartal Pye, a 25-year-old with no fixed address who is known to travel back and forth between Ontario and his hometown of Dartmouth.

Police say on Feb. 3, they received a call about a man who violently assaulted a woman in Mississauga, Ont., and are alleging he has had the victim involved for a lengthy period of time in human trafficking.

“It is alleged that the suspect profited from the victim’s acts, and that he exercised control over all aspects of her life,” a release stated.

Pye is facing the following charges by police: trafficking in persons, forcible confinement, overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person, assault causing bodily harm, two counts of assault, sexual assault, procuring, exercising control, uttering threat to cause death or bodily harm, receiving benefit resulting from trafficking in persons and withholding or destroying documents for the purpose of trafficking in persons.