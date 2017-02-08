Halifax councillors to consider raising fine for home security system false alarms

Halifax regional councillors are set to consider later this week whether to raise fines for false alarms to fire and police departments from home security systems.

During a budget presentation Wednesday from the municipality’s department of finance and information, communications and technology, HRM chief financial officer Amanda Whitewood gave council the option to consider raising the fines, which would save $300,000 annually.

Currently, the first time a false alarm is called from someone’s home, they’re not fined. The second time, they’re fined $100, then $125 for the third and $150 for the fourth and any subsequent false alarms. Those penalties were established in 1999.

In 2016, 4,700 false alarms – at $590 per fire call and $48 per police call – cost the municipality more than $1 million, of which it only recouped $226,750.

“I support first fines being free, a modest second time, but then third and fourth, by that time, either there’s some user behaviour there or some equipment that needs to be replaced,” said Coun. Tim Outhit, who said he has a background in security systems.

He thinks council should go for an increase of “probably 50 to 100 per cent on the third and fourth.”

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Chief Doug Trussler told councillors there’s a public safety cost to false alarms as well.

“If the crew is tied up at a false alarm, that crew’s not available to respond to another call,” he said.

“So if there’s another call in that truck’s response area, a crew from a further away fire station now has to respond to potentially a real emergency, a life-saving emergency. So that’s a real cost to us.”

Councillors will deal with this item along with a number of other budget options during a meeting scheduled for Friday.