Bigger 'battle' for classroom conditions must go on after N.S. teacher vote: Halifax professor

Regardless of what happens with the Nova Scotia teachers’ vote this week, one Halifax professor says the “bigger battle” about public education must continue.

Dr. Karen Foster, an assistant sociology professor at Dalhousie University, said teachers in the province are caught between a rock and hard place no matter how they vote on the tentative agreement Thursday: rejecting it could lead to a strike and Bill 148 enforcing a government-legislated contract, while accepting it won’t mean specific classroom changes.

“It’s a terrible situation all around,” Foster said.

She said the labour battle with the province, and past two rejected tentative agreements, is the culmination of previous deals where the teachers “gave and gave” on class sizes and pensions, and now “feel like they can’t do their jobs.”

“Teachers know what it takes to run a classroom, they know what it takes to educate kids … they’re trying to keep up with changes to their working conditions but I think they’ve just reached a breaking point,” Foster said.

One of the “saddest things” to come out of the situation is around inclusion and whether changes should be made to the model, Foster said, when the problem is likely that classes are too large to allow teachers and staff to properly support all students.

“Inclusive education is a human right. The whole province has to be having the discussion about the structure of education, but it can’t come down to scapegoating kids with disabilities,” Foster said.

There’s been much speculation about how teachers will vote Thursday, with fractions appearing between high school and elementary teachers, rural and urban, new and established; but from Foster’s perspective it’s hard to accept a deal with no concrete changes.

If the deal is rejected after the Nova Scotia Teachers Union’s (NSTU) third recommendation, many have speculated about a change in union leadership since there seems to be a disconnect in what most teachers want and what the contracts have held.

Foster said while it’s possible the disconnect is there, it’s up to teachers to make sure they’re not just expressing their frustrations to friends but really voicing priorities to leadership - and it may be an “unwinnable situation” no union could solve if the province won’t budge.

Foster said no matter what happens, there needs to be a serious conversation about how the system isn’t delivering the level of education we want it to, and address the sense no one is “getting what they deserve.”

“This is a fight, but there is a bigger battle over the future of public education that needs to continue long after this negotiation is over,” she said.

For education consultant Paul Bennett, it’s still “hazardous” to guess which way the vote could go due to the twists and turns of the past year.

If the deal is accepted, Bennett said many classroom issues would go to the $20-million working conditions committee (with an arbitrator handling disputes), which is where specific changes on class sizes, better supports, and policy could happen.

“If there’s a benefit from all this, it’s that teachers are now talking out of school,” Bennett said.

“The public, once they’ve got a taste of what the issues are, they have an interest in seeing them addressed. I think the teachers have really performed a service in raising these issues - they can’t now be put back in the box.”